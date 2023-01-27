Credit Suisse lifts Amgen Inc. [AMGN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Amgen Inc. [NASDAQ: AMGN] price plunged by -0.65 percent to reach at -$1.66. The company report on January 26, 2023 that AMGEN ANNOUNCES WEBCAST OF 2022 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, after the close of the U.S. financial markets. The announcement will be followed by a conference call with the investment community at 4:30 p.m. ET. Participating in the call from Amgen will be Robert A. Bradway, chairman and chief executive officer, and other members of Amgen’s senior management team.

Live audio of the conference call will be simultaneously broadcast over the internet and will be available to members of the news media, investors and the general public.

A sum of 2521601 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.67M shares. Amgen Inc. shares reached a high of $256.69 and dropped to a low of $253.01 until finishing in the latest session at $254.88.

The one-year AMGN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.61. The average equity rating for AMGN stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Amgen Inc. [AMGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMGN shares is $270.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Amgen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Amgen Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $257 to $279, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on AMGN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amgen Inc. is set at 4.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 37.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMGN in the course of the last twelve months was 27.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

AMGN Stock Performance Analysis:

Amgen Inc. [AMGN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.73. With this latest performance, AMGN shares dropped by -3.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.60 for Amgen Inc. [AMGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 273.19, while it was recorded at 259.07 for the last single week of trading, and 253.14 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Amgen Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amgen Inc. [AMGN] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.22 and a Gross Margin at +75.16. Amgen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.68.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 73.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.50.

Amgen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

AMGN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMGN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amgen Inc. go to 5.65%.

Amgen Inc. [AMGN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $103,633 million, or 79.10% of AMGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMGN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 47,459,511, which is approximately 2.841% of the company’s market cap and around 0.21% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 46,870,708 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.95 billion in AMGN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.41 billion in AMGN stock with ownership of nearly -0.71% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amgen Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,075 institutional holders increased their position in Amgen Inc. [NASDAQ:AMGN] by around 12,588,339 shares. Additionally, 1,026 investors decreased positions by around 18,546,436 shares, while 373 investors held positions by with 375,459,927 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 406,594,702 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMGN stock had 154 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,113,021 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 1,077,027 shares during the same period.