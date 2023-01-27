Cowen lifts Molson Coors Beverage Company [TAP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Molson Coors Beverage Company [NYSE: TAP] loss -0.28% on the last trading session, reaching $52.77 price per share at the time. The company report on January 17, 2023 that Molson Coors Beverage Company to Webcast 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Conference Call.

Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE: TAP, TAP.A; TSX: TPX.B, TPX.A) will host a webcast of the company’s 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Conference Call with investors and financial analysts at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Mountain Time) on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. The company will release earnings at approximately 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day. Company executives participating in the conference call will include Gavin Hattersley, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Tracey Joubert, Chief Financial Officer.

The webcast will be accessible via the Investor Relations page of the Molson Coors Beverage Company website, ir.molsoncoors.com. An online replay of the earnings call webcast will be posted within two hours following the live webcast and will be available until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on May 1, 2023.

Molson Coors Beverage Company represents 216.80 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $10.68 billion with the latest information. TAP stock price has been found in the range of $52.51 to $53.58.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.29M shares, TAP reached a trading volume of 2576441 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Molson Coors Beverage Company [TAP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TAP shares is $53.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TAP stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Molson Coors Beverage Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $52 to $45. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2023, representing the official price target for Molson Coors Beverage Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Sell rating on TAP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Molson Coors Beverage Company is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for TAP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for TAP in the course of the last twelve months was 25.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for TAP stock

Molson Coors Beverage Company [TAP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.41. With this latest performance, TAP shares gained by 1.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.41 for Molson Coors Beverage Company [TAP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.20, while it was recorded at 51.45 for the last single week of trading, and 52.93 for the last 200 days.

Molson Coors Beverage Company [TAP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Molson Coors Beverage Company [TAP] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.69 and a Gross Margin at +33.42. Molson Coors Beverage Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.78.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.66.

Molson Coors Beverage Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Molson Coors Beverage Company [TAP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TAP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Molson Coors Beverage Company go to 1.39%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Molson Coors Beverage Company [TAP]

There are presently around $8,740 million, or 87.20% of TAP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TAP stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 27,799,136, which is approximately -4.473% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 21,656,168 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.14 billion in TAP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $816.93 million in TAP stock with ownership of nearly -4.16% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Molson Coors Beverage Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 285 institutional holders increased their position in Molson Coors Beverage Company [NYSE:TAP] by around 6,164,722 shares. Additionally, 288 investors decreased positions by around 11,829,572 shares, while 79 investors held positions by with 147,636,105 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 165,630,399 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TAP stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,379,566 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 3,092,998 shares during the same period.