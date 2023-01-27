Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. [CNXA] Revenue clocked in at $15.60 million, up 30.77% YTD: What’s Next?

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: CNXA] price surged by 5.92 percent to reach at $0.02. The company report on December 23, 2022 that Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. Announces Receipt of Notice from Nasdaq Regarding Late Filing of Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

This letter received from Nasdaq has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company’s common stock. Previously, Nasdaq had granted the Company until January 31, 2023, to file its delinquent annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2022 and its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 31, 2022. Any additional Nasdaq exception to allow the Company to regain compliance with all delinquent filings, including, but not limited to the Second Quarter 10-Q, will be limited to a maximum of 180 calendar days from January 31, 2023. As a result of this additional delinquency, the Company must submit an update to its original plan to regain compliance with respect to its obligation to timely file periodic reports with the SEC.The Company expects and intends to submit to Nasdaq an updated compliance plan by or before January 4, 2023. Nasdaq has also granted the Company until April 10, 2023, to regain compliance with the Bid Price Rule.

A sum of 12449256 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 828.21K shares. Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $0.5189 and dropped to a low of $0.28 until finishing in the latest session at $0.31.

Guru’s Opinion on Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. [CNXA]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNXA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26.

CNXA Stock Performance Analysis:

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. [CNXA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.78. With this latest performance, CNXA shares gained by 22.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNXA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.42 for Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. [CNXA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2271, while it was recorded at 0.2776 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. [CNXA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 8.70% of CNXA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNXA stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 1,018,510, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 35.10% of the total institutional ownership; GLUSKIN SHEFF & ASSOC INC, holding 50,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15000.0 in CNXA stocks shares; and WARBERG ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $6000.0 in CNXA stock with ownership of nearly -88.858% of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:CNXA] by around 1,033,467 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 513,748 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 443,650 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,103,565 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNXA stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,033,467 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 354,234 shares during the same period.