CME Group Inc. [CME] Revenue clocked in at $4.96 billion, up 5.12% YTD: What’s Next?

CME Group Inc. [NASDAQ: CME] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.96% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.43%. The company report on January 19, 2023 that CME Group Announces Record Copper Options Open Interest As Participation Grows Across Base Metals.

CME Group, the world’s leading derivatives marketplace, today announced that open interest in Copper Options (HX) has reached multiple, back-to-back records, reaching 137,574 contracts on January 18, 2023. Average daily volume (ADV) across the company’s Copper Futures and Options complex is at 131,466 contracts month-to-date, up 42% from full-year 2022 ADV. Copper Options ADV is at 12,513 contracts month-to-date, up 410% over last year.

“As market participants navigate ongoing recession risk and China’s easing of COVID-19 restrictions, they are increasingly using our Copper Options products to manage potential price moves,” said Jin Chang, Global Head of Metals at CME Group. “The base metals industry is increasingly choosing to transact with CME Group for the transparent on-screen liquidity and around the clock access that our markets provide, and we are pleased with the growth we continue to see across our aluminum, copper and battery metals complex.”.

Over the last 12 months, CME stock dropped by -18.17%. The one-year CME Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.07. The average equity rating for CME stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $63.30 billion, with 358.71 million shares outstanding and 358.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.09M shares, CME stock reached a trading volume of 2437631 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on CME Group Inc. [CME]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CME shares is $201.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CME stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for CME Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price from $212 to $200. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2022, representing the official price target for CME Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $220, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on CME stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CME Group Inc. is set at 3.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for CME stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for CME in the course of the last twelve months was 1185.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

CME Stock Performance Analysis:

CME Group Inc. [CME] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.43. With this latest performance, CME shares gained by 4.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CME stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.26 for CME Group Inc. [CME]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 174.30, while it was recorded at 174.54 for the last single week of trading, and 191.30 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CME Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CME Group Inc. [CME] shares currently have an operating margin of +56.40 and a Gross Margin at +79.39. CME Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +56.21.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.64.

CME Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

CME Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CME. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CME Group Inc. go to 7.94%.