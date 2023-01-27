Citigroup lifts Aflac Incorporated [AFL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Aflac Incorporated [NYSE: AFL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.18% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.23%. The company report on January 18, 2023 that Aflac’s Keyla Cabret-Lewis On The Labor Shortage & The 5 Things We Must Do To Attract & Retain Great Talent.

Aflac Incorporated

Over the last 12 months, AFL stock rose by 17.87%. The one-year Aflac Incorporated stock forecast points to a potential downside of -3.37. The average equity rating for AFL stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $45.13 billion, with 629.35 million shares outstanding and 563.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.86M shares, AFL stock reached a trading volume of 2881452 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Aflac Incorporated [AFL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFL shares is $70.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFL stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Aflac Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Aflac Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $63, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Peer Perform rating on AFL stock. On January 12, 2022, analysts increased their price target for AFL shares from 54 to 61.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aflac Incorporated is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for AFL in the course of the last twelve months was 16.30.

AFL Stock Performance Analysis:

Aflac Incorporated [AFL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.23. With this latest performance, AFL shares gained by 1.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.50 for Aflac Incorporated [AFL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.36, while it was recorded at 72.29 for the last single week of trading, and 62.41 for the last 200 days.

AFL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AFL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aflac Incorporated go to 1.13%.

Aflac Incorporated [AFL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $30,368 million, or 60.60% of AFL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AFL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 55,153,545, which is approximately 0.644% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD., holding 52,300,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.82 billion in AFL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.01 billion in AFL stock with ownership of nearly -3.361% of the company’s market capitalization.

526 institutional holders increased their position in Aflac Incorporated [NYSE:AFL] by around 15,779,792 shares. Additionally, 509 investors decreased positions by around 17,527,440 shares, while 245 investors held positions by with 382,921,844 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 416,229,076 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AFL stock had 119 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,229,965 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 1,388,848 shares during the same period.