Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK] is -6.90% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Chesapeake Energy Corporation [NASDAQ: CHK] loss -3.66% or -3.34 points to close at $87.86 with a heavy trading volume of 3247997 shares. The company report on January 18, 2023 that CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORPORATION ANNOUNCES SALE OF INITIAL EAGLE FORD PACKAGE FOR $1.425 BILLION.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHK) today announced that it has entered into an agreement to sell the Brazos Valley region of its Eagle Ford asset to WildFire Energy I LLC for $1.425 billion.

“Today marks an important step on our path to exiting the Eagle Ford as we focus our capital on the premium, rock, returns and runway of our Marcellus and Haynesville positions,” said Chesapeake President and Chief Executive Officer Nick Dell’Osso. “We remain actively engaged with other parties regarding the rest of our Eagle Ford position.”.

It opened the trading session at $91.43, the shares rose to $91.865 and dropped to $85.65, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CHK points out that the company has recorded -0.58% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -47.79% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.79M shares, CHK reached to a volume of 3247997 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHK shares is $139.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHK stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Chesapeake Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2023, representing the official price target for Chesapeake Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $150, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on CHK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chesapeake Energy Corporation is set at 3.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHK in the course of the last twelve months was 9.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for CHK stock

Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.34. With this latest performance, CHK shares dropped by -9.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.70 for Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 95.30, while it was recorded at 90.80 for the last single week of trading, and 94.19 for the last 200 days.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.84 and a Gross Margin at +33.15. Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +86.67.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3,835.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 71.94.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chesapeake Energy Corporation go to 22.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK]

There are presently around $11,508 million, or 98.30% of CHK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHK stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC. with ownership of 12,665,899, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,180,481 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $982.32 million in CHK stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $889.2 million in CHK stock with ownership of nearly 6.621% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chesapeake Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 263 institutional holders increased their position in Chesapeake Energy Corporation [NASDAQ:CHK] by around 14,042,509 shares. Additionally, 182 investors decreased positions by around 15,723,672 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 101,211,636 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 130,977,817 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHK stock had 102 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,737,343 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 2,297,446 shares during the same period.