Catalent Inc. [CTLT] Is Currently 4.21 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Catalent Inc. [NYSE: CTLT] price surged by 4.21 percent to reach at $2.11.

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE: CTLT), the global leader in enabling pharma, biotech, and consumer health partners to optimize development, launch, and supply of better patient treatments across multiple modalities, today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 ended December 31, 2022, before the market open on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. The Company’s management will host a webcast to discuss the results at 8:15 a.m. ET on the same day.

Catalent invites all interested parties to listen to the webcast, which will be accessible through Catalent’s website at https://investor.catalent.com.

A sum of 2810252 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.37M shares. Catalent Inc. shares reached a high of $52.32 and dropped to a low of $50.71 until finishing in the latest session at $52.27.

The one-year CTLT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.79. The average equity rating for CTLT stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Catalent Inc. [CTLT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTLT shares is $69.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTLT stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Catalent Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 19, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Catalent Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $125 to $60, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on CTLT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Catalent Inc. is set at 2.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.92.

CTLT Stock Performance Analysis:

Catalent Inc. [CTLT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.05. With this latest performance, CTLT shares gained by 20.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.06 for Catalent Inc. [CTLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.59, while it was recorded at 50.81 for the last single week of trading, and 81.25 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Catalent Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Catalent Inc. [CTLT] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.49 and a Gross Margin at +33.97. Catalent Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.42.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.13.

Catalent Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

CTLT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTLT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Catalent Inc. go to 8.49%.

Catalent Inc. [CTLT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,357 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTLT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,223,242, which is approximately 0.937% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC., holding 18,420,356 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $962.83 million in CTLT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $840.84 million in CTLT stock with ownership of nearly 5.185% of the company’s market capitalization.

255 institutional holders increased their position in Catalent Inc. [NYSE:CTLT] by around 28,136,862 shares. Additionally, 277 investors decreased positions by around 31,431,102 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 119,451,181 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 179,019,145 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTLT stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,280,274 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 2,707,315 shares during the same period.