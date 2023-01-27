C3.ai Inc. [AI] Revenue clocked in at $269.80 million, up 34.76% YTD: What’s Next?

C3.ai Inc. [NYSE: AI] jumped around 0.43 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $15.08 at the close of the session, up 2.94%. The company report on January 5, 2023 that Royal Marines General Sir Gordon Messenger Joins C3 AI Advisory Board.

C3 AI welcomes former British Armed Forces senior leader.

C3 AI (NYSE: AI), the Enterprise AI application software company, today announced the addition of Royal Marines General Sir Gordon Messenger KCB DSO* OBE to its advisory board. General Messenger recently retired and had served as Vice Chief of the Defence Staff of the British Armed Forces from 2016 to 2019.

C3.ai Inc. stock is now 34.76% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AI Stock saw the intraday high of $15.35 and lowest of $14.33 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 27.62, which means current price is +43.96% above from all time high which was touched on 01/24/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.83M shares, AI reached a trading volume of 3042356 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about C3.ai Inc. [AI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AI shares is $13.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AI stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for C3.ai Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 10, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 02, 2022, representing the official price target for C3.ai Inc. stock. On June 02, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AI shares from 28 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for C3.ai Inc. is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for AI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.87.

How has AI stock performed recently?

C3.ai Inc. [AI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.11. With this latest performance, AI shares gained by 38.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.97 for C3.ai Inc. [AI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.48, while it was recorded at 14.47 for the last single week of trading, and 15.79 for the last 200 days.

C3.ai Inc. [AI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

C3.ai Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.10 and a Current Ratio set at 8.10.

Insider trade positions for C3.ai Inc. [AI]

There are presently around $686 million, or 44.30% of AI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,042,202, which is approximately 29.085% of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; BAKER HUGHES HOLDINGS LLC, holding 8,650,476 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $130.45 million in AI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $86.22 million in AI stock with ownership of nearly 3.782% of the company’s market capitalization.

99 institutional holders increased their position in C3.ai Inc. [NYSE:AI] by around 6,284,049 shares. Additionally, 102 investors decreased positions by around 9,450,213 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 29,746,920 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,481,182 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AI stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,391,813 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 5,033,161 shares during the same period.