Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] stock Reiterated by Truist analyst, price target now $659

Broadcom Inc. [NASDAQ: AVGO] price surged by 2.20 percent to reach at $12.9. The company report on December 15, 2022 that Broadcom Enables Hybrid Storage Options for Mainframe Data With Availability of CA 1 Flexible Storage Solution.

CA 1 Flexible Storage Frees Organizations to Store Mainframe Data Anywhere, Including the Cloud, While Controlling Costs and Enhancing Security.

A sum of 2422960 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.33M shares. Broadcom Inc. shares reached a high of $600.56 and dropped to a low of $586.26 until finishing in the latest session at $598.58.

The one-year AVGO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.86. The average equity rating for AVGO stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Broadcom Inc. [AVGO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AVGO shares is $649.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AVGO stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Broadcom Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $540 to $555. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Broadcom Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $665 to $690, while UBS kept a Buy rating on AVGO stock. On March 04, 2022, analysts increased their price target for AVGO shares from 659 to 686.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Broadcom Inc. is set at 14.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for AVGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 30.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for AVGO in the course of the last twelve months was 26.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

AVGO Stock Performance Analysis:

Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.28. With this latest performance, AVGO shares gained by 8.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.74 for Broadcom Inc. [AVGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 552.06, while it was recorded at 584.34 for the last single week of trading, and 526.01 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Broadcom Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] shares currently have an operating margin of +43.03 and a Gross Margin at +62.01. Broadcom Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.62.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 48.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.45.

Broadcom Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

AVGO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AVGO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Broadcom Inc. go to 8.40%.

Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $198,567 million, or 80.70% of AVGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AVGO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,632,782, which is approximately 0.508% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 31,618,866 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.93 billion in AVGO stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $17.81 billion in AVGO stock with ownership of nearly -2.342% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Broadcom Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 1,096 institutional holders increased their position in Broadcom Inc. [NASDAQ:AVGO] by around 15,266,627 shares. Additionally, 857 investors decreased positions by around 14,964,696 shares, while 206 investors held positions by with 301,498,075 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 331,729,398 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AVGO stock had 149 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,426,617 shares, while 108 institutional investors sold positions of 1,330,580 shares during the same period.