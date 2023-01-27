Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN] stock Downgrade by Citigroup analyst, price target now $5

Brandywine Realty Trust [NYSE: BDN] plunged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $6.23 during the day while it closed the day at $6.17. The company report on January 18, 2023 that Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Tax Characteristics of Its 2022 Distributions.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) announced today the tax characteristics of its 2022 distributions. The tax reporting will be done on Form 1099-DIV and shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to the specific tax treatment of dividends. The characteristics of the Company’s distributions are as follows:.

Brandywine Realty Trust stock has also loss -2.37% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BDN stock has declined by -4.34% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -32.57% and gained 0.33% year-on date.

The market cap for BDN stock reached $1.06 billion, with 171.57 million shares outstanding and 168.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.17M shares, BDN reached a trading volume of 2335535 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BDN shares is $7.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BDN stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Brandywine Realty Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Brandywine Realty Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $0, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on BDN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brandywine Realty Trust is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for BDN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for BDN in the course of the last twelve months was 20.15.

BDN stock trade performance evaluation

Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.37. With this latest performance, BDN shares dropped by -0.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BDN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.54 for Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.36, while it was recorded at 6.22 for the last single week of trading, and 8.39 for the last 200 days.

Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.54 and a Gross Margin at +24.73. Brandywine Realty Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.44.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.31.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BDN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brandywine Realty Trust go to 5.00%.

Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $994 million, or 99.70% of BDN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BDN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 32,088,498, which is approximately -1.804% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 29,343,033 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $181.05 million in BDN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $83.02 million in BDN stock with ownership of nearly -0.084% of the company’s market capitalization.

144 institutional holders increased their position in Brandywine Realty Trust [NYSE:BDN] by around 13,417,328 shares. Additionally, 111 investors decreased positions by around 16,847,388 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 130,894,452 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 161,159,168 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BDN stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,872,031 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 5,604,782 shares during the same period.