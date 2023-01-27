Boot Barn Holdings Inc. [BOOT] gain 39.83% so far this year. What now?

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BOOT] jumped around 13.05 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $87.42 at the close of the session, up 17.55%. The company report on January 25, 2023 that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BOOT) today announced its financial results for the third fiscal quarter ended December 24, 2022. A Supplemental Financial Presentation is available at investor.bootbarn.com.

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. stock is now 39.83% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BOOT Stock saw the intraday high of $87.50 and lowest of $75.4801 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 105.66, which means current price is +47.64% above from all time high which was touched on 01/26/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 737.69K shares, BOOT reached a trading volume of 2654193 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Boot Barn Holdings Inc. [BOOT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BOOT shares is $89.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BOOT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Boot Barn Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Boot Barn Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $115, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on BOOT stock. On May 06, 2022, analysts increased their price target for BOOT shares from 109 to 121.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Boot Barn Holdings Inc. is set at 3.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for BOOT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.65.

How has BOOT stock performed recently?

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. [BOOT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.58. With this latest performance, BOOT shares gained by 41.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BOOT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.21 for Boot Barn Holdings Inc. [BOOT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.51, while it was recorded at 76.98 for the last single week of trading, and 70.20 for the last 200 days.

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. [BOOT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Boot Barn Holdings Inc. [BOOT] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.36 and a Gross Margin at +38.64. Boot Barn Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.93.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 38.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.99.

Boot Barn Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Boot Barn Holdings Inc. [BOOT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BOOT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Boot Barn Holdings Inc. go to 17.60%.

Insider trade positions for Boot Barn Holdings Inc. [BOOT]

There are presently around $2,827 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BOOT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,624,866, which is approximately -0.322% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,708,545 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $236.78 million in BOOT stocks shares; and WASATCH ADVISORS INC, currently with $153.52 million in BOOT stock with ownership of nearly 12.323% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Boot Barn Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 156 institutional holders increased their position in Boot Barn Holdings Inc. [NYSE:BOOT] by around 5,072,786 shares. Additionally, 145 investors decreased positions by around 3,955,746 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 23,307,264 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,335,796 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BOOT stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,126,441 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 1,480,501 shares during the same period.