BofA Securities slashes price target on Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] – find out why.

Johnson Controls International plc [NYSE: JCI] surged by $0.72 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $68.86 during the day while it closed the day at $68.82. The company report on January 19, 2023 that Johnson Controls Recognized in the 2023 Global 100 Listing of the World’s Most Sustainable Corporations.

Ranked #1 in its group for HVAC equipment manufacturing on Corporate Knights’ 2023 Global 100 listing of most sustainable corporations.

Ranked #17 overall, marking ninth consecutive ranking for Johnson Controls.

Johnson Controls International plc stock has also gained 6.15% of its value over the past 7 days. However, JCI stock has inclined by 20.36% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 33.09% and gained 7.53% year-on date.

The market cap for JCI stock reached $46.39 billion, with 688.60 million shares outstanding and 685.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.65M shares, JCI reached a trading volume of 3046835 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JCI shares is $72.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JCI stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Johnson Controls International plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Johnson Controls International plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $80 to $79, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on JCI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Johnson Controls International plc is set at 1.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for JCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for JCI in the course of the last twelve months was 97.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

JCI stock trade performance evaluation

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.15. With this latest performance, JCI shares gained by 7.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.83 for Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.08, while it was recorded at 67.55 for the last single week of trading, and 57.22 for the last 200 days.

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.39 and a Gross Margin at +32.87. Johnson Controls International plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.06.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.62.

Johnson Controls International plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JCI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Johnson Controls International plc go to 15.45%.

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $42,279 million, or 97.80% of JCI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JCI stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 65,453,972, which is approximately -3.872% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 64,804,158 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.46 billion in JCI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $4.11 billion in JCI stock with ownership of nearly 0.377% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Johnson Controls International plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 397 institutional holders increased their position in Johnson Controls International plc [NYSE:JCI] by around 34,417,874 shares. Additionally, 422 investors decreased positions by around 28,357,444 shares, while 156 investors held positions by with 551,566,809 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 614,342,127 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JCI stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,963,716 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 2,452,091 shares during the same period.