Barclays lifts Azul S.A. [AZUL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Azul S.A. [NYSE: AZUL] surged by $0.06 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $7.26 during the day while it closed the day at $7.18. The company report on January 26, 2023 that FLYR and Azul Partner on Revenue Optimization Initiatives.

Airline innovator will revolutionize the industry by leveraging FLYR’s cutting-edge technology to improve profitability, optimize workflow, and provide more personalized offerings to travelers.

Azul S.A. stock has also gained 8.13% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AZUL stock has declined by -16.61% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 8.79% and gained 17.51% year-on date.

The market cap for AZUL stock reached $818.81 million, with 144.26 million shares outstanding and 111.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.39M shares, AZUL reached a trading volume of 2356467 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Azul S.A. [AZUL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AZUL shares is $12.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AZUL stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Azul S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 06, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Azul S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Azul S.A. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for AZUL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for AZUL in the course of the last twelve months was 34.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

AZUL stock trade performance evaluation

Azul S.A. [AZUL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.13. With this latest performance, AZUL shares gained by 9.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AZUL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.40 for Azul S.A. [AZUL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.62, while it was recorded at 6.86 for the last single week of trading, and 9.00 for the last 200 days.

Azul S.A. [AZUL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Azul S.A. [AZUL] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.68 and a Gross Margin at +5.79. Azul S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -42.23.

Azul S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Azul S.A. [AZUL]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Azul S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 38 institutional holders increased their position in Azul S.A. [NYSE:AZUL] by around 4,458,194 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 4,910,246 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 24,537,963 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,906,403 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AZUL stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 402,056 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 987,691 shares during the same period.