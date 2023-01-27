Ares Acquisition Corporation [AAC] is 0.99% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Ares Acquisition Corporation [NYSE: AAC] surged by $0.04 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $10.1779 during the day while it closed the day at $10.17. The company report on January 26, 2023 that Ares Acquisition Corporation Announces Monthly Contribution to Trust Account in Connection With Proposed Extension.

Ares Acquisition Holdings LP will make monthly deposits directly to the trust account of $0.03 for each outstanding Class A ordinary share up to a maximum of $1.2 million per month.

Ares Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: “AAC.U”, “AAC”, “AAC WS”) (“AAC” or the “Company”) announced today that the Company’s sponsor, Ares Acquisition Holdings LP (the “Sponsor”), will make monthly deposits directly to the Company’s trust account of $0.03 for each outstanding Class A ordinary share, par value $0.0001 per share, of the Company, up to a maximum of $1.2 million per month (each deposit, a “Contribution”), in exchange for a non-interest bearing, unsecured promissory note (the “Promissory Note”) issued by the Company to the Sponsor following the approval and implementation of the Extension Amendment Proposal (as defined below) on the terms described below. This announcement is being made in anticipation of the Company’s extraordinary general meeting to be held at 9:30 a.m., Eastern Time, on February 2, 2023 (the “Shareholder Meeting”) at which shareholders will be asked to vote on a proposal to amend the Company’s amended and restated memorandum and articles of association (the “Memorandum and Articles of Association”) to, among other things, extend the date by which the Company has to consummate a business combination from February 4, 2023 to August 4, 2023 (the “Extension Amendment Proposal”).

Ares Acquisition Corporation stock has also gained 0.39% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AAC stock has inclined by 2.01% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 3.14% and gained 0.99% year-on date.

The market cap for AAC stock reached $1.27 billion, with 125.00 million shares outstanding and 100.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 732.71K shares, AAC reached a trading volume of 7371180 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ares Acquisition Corporation is set at 0.02 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Ares Acquisition Corporation [AAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.39. With this latest performance, AAC shares gained by 0.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.30 for Ares Acquisition Corporation [AAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.07, while it was recorded at 10.13 for the last single week of trading, and 9.93 for the last 200 days.

Ares Acquisition Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

39 institutional holders increased their position in Ares Acquisition Corporation [NYSE:AAC] by around 12,031,616 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 10,523,206 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 69,736,452 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 92,291,274 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAC stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 271,378 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 5,292,850 shares during the same period.