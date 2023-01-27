Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] moved up 4.19: Why It’s Important

Apollo Global Management Inc. [NYSE: APO] price surged by 4.19 percent to reach at $2.83. The company report on January 9, 2023 that Total Operations and Production Services (TOPS) Announces Leadership Transition.

A sum of 3533106 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.36M shares. Apollo Global Management Inc. shares reached a high of $70.51 and dropped to a low of $67.83 until finishing in the latest session at $70.43.

The one-year APO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.28. The average equity rating for APO stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APO shares is $73.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Apollo Global Management Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Apollo Global Management Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apollo Global Management Inc. is set at 1.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for APO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.40.

APO Stock Performance Analysis:

Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.07. With this latest performance, APO shares gained by 9.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.92 for Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.09, while it was recorded at 68.33 for the last single week of trading, and 57.03 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Apollo Global Management Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] shares currently have an operating margin of +138.03 and a Gross Margin at +99.24. Apollo Global Management Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +50.91.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 69.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.70.

APO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apollo Global Management Inc. go to 18.97%.

Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $22,293 million, or 56.10% of APO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 34,977,046, which is approximately 11.973% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 30,554,607 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.15 billion in APO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.08 billion in APO stock with ownership of nearly 7.155% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apollo Global Management Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 304 institutional holders increased their position in Apollo Global Management Inc. [NYSE:APO] by around 21,082,671 shares. Additionally, 264 investors decreased positions by around 22,666,564 shares, while 114 investors held positions by with 272,777,136 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 316,526,371 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APO stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,527,288 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 2,896,375 shares during the same period.