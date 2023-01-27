American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] stock Downgrade by Evercore ISI analyst, price target now $102

American Electric Power Company Inc. [NASDAQ: AEP] closed the trading session at $92.99 on 01/26/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $91.955, while the highest price level was $93.37. The company report on January 24, 2023 that AEP DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND ON COMMON STOCK.

The Board of Directors of American Electric Power Co. (Nasdaq: AEP) today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 83 cents a share on the company’s common stock.

The dividend is payable March 10, 2023, to shareholders of record as of Feb. 10, 2023, and is the company’s 451st consecutive quarterly common stock cash dividend. AEP has paid a cash dividend on its common stock every quarter since July 1910.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -2.06 percent and weekly performance of 1.48 percent. The stock has been moved at -3.43 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.82 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 6.37 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.12M shares, AEP reached to a volume of 2157295 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEP shares is $104.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEP stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for American Electric Power Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $101 to $98. The new note on the price target was released on December 19, 2022, representing the official price target for American Electric Power Company Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $113, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on AEP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Electric Power Company Inc. is set at 1.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEP in the course of the last twelve months was 12.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

AEP stock trade performance evaluation

American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.48. With this latest performance, AEP shares dropped by -2.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.60 for American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 94.68, while it was recorded at 92.57 for the last single week of trading, and 96.00 for the last 200 days.

American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.63 and a Gross Margin at +28.09. American Electric Power Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.97.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.84.

American Electric Power Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Electric Power Company Inc. go to 6.15%.

American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $35,761 million, or 75.70% of AEP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 47,540,815, which is approximately 1.521% of the company’s market cap and around 0.03% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 42,719,729 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.97 billion in AEP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.67 billion in AEP stock with ownership of nearly -1.303% of the company’s market capitalization.

677 institutional holders increased their position in American Electric Power Company Inc. [NASDAQ:AEP] by around 15,758,138 shares. Additionally, 517 investors decreased positions by around 15,063,921 shares, while 274 investors held positions by with 353,743,995 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 384,566,054 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEP stock had 119 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,401,354 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 569,352 shares during the same period.