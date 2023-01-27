Alight Inc. [ALIT] Revenue clocked in at $3.05 billion, up 13.04% YTD: What’s Next?

Alight Inc. [NYSE: ALIT] closed the trading session at $9.45 on 01/26/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.29, while the highest price level was $9.555. The company report on January 10, 2023 that Alight to participate in the Needham Growth Conference.

Alight (NYSE: ALIT) today announced that Chief Executive Officer Stephan Scholl and Chief Financial Officer Katie Rooney will attend the 25th annual Needham Growth Conference. The company’s fireside chat presentation will be hosted on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. A live webcast of the event will be made available here.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 13.04 percent and weekly performance of 6.66 percent. The stock has been moved at 27.02 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 15.10 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 15.95 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.55M shares, ALIT reached to a volume of 2566349 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Alight Inc. [ALIT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALIT shares is $12.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALIT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Alight Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Alight Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on ALIT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alight Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALIT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALIT in the course of the last twelve months was 36.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

ALIT stock trade performance evaluation

Alight Inc. [ALIT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.66. With this latest performance, ALIT shares gained by 15.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALIT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.16 for Alight Inc. [ALIT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.62, while it was recorded at 9.24 for the last single week of trading, and 8.12 for the last 200 days.

Alight Inc. [ALIT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Alight Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Alight Inc. [ALIT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALIT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alight Inc. go to -3.72%.

Alight Inc. [ALIT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,100 million, or 94.90% of ALIT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALIT stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC. with ownership of 54,833,898, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; CANNAE HOLDINGS, INC., holding 52,477,062 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $495.91 million in ALIT stocks shares; and FPR PARTNERS LLC, currently with $293.37 million in ALIT stock with ownership of nearly 3.556% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alight Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 77 institutional holders increased their position in Alight Inc. [NYSE:ALIT] by around 43,555,852 shares. Additionally, 74 investors decreased positions by around 16,328,050 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 373,942,850 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 433,826,752 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALIT stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 34,302,119 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,099,032 shares during the same period.