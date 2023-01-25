Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION] gain 5.31% so far this year. What now?

Zions Bancorporation National Association [NASDAQ: ZION] loss -1.67% on the last trading session, reaching $51.77 price per share at the time. The company report on January 23, 2023 that Zions Bancorporation, National Association Reports Fourth Quarter Financial Results.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ: ZION) (“Zions” or “the Bank”) today reported net earnings applicable to common shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2022 of $277 million, or $1.84 per diluted common share, compared with net earnings applicable to common shareholders of $207 million, or $1.34 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2021, and net earnings applicable to common shareholders of $211 million, or $1.40 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2022.

Harris H. Simmons, Chairman and CEO of Zions Bancorporation, commented, “We’re pleased with the quarterly and annual financial results, which were characterized by solid loan growth, exceptional credit quality, and a stronger net interest margin, reflecting a normalization of interest rate levels. Although total deposits continued to decline from recent ‘surge’ levels that resulted from considerable fiscal and monetary stimulus, adjusted pre-provision net revenue for the quarter increased 46% to $420 million, despite a $42 million reduction in net interest income from PPP loans, which now constitute a de minimis portion of our loan portfolio.”.

Zions Bancorporation National Association represents 149.63 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.45 billion with the latest information. ZION stock price has been found in the range of $50.25 to $52.09.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.45M shares, ZION reached a trading volume of 3637472 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZION shares is $57.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZION stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Zions Bancorporation National Association shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Zions Bancorporation National Association stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $65, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on ZION stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zions Bancorporation National Association is set at 1.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZION stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 42.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZION in the course of the last twelve months was 11.07.

Trading performance analysis for ZION stock

Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.79. With this latest performance, ZION shares gained by 8.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZION stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.98 for Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.95, while it was recorded at 50.74 for the last single week of trading, and 53.39 for the last 200 days.

Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION] shares currently have an operating margin of +48.92. Zions Bancorporation National Association’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +37.79.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.28.

An analysis of insider ownership at Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION]

There are presently around $6,457 million, or 85.20% of ZION stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZION stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,943,882, which is approximately 4.738% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,735,048 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $503.98 million in ZION stocks shares; and VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $398.88 million in ZION stock with ownership of nearly 7.186% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zions Bancorporation National Association stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 249 institutional holders increased their position in Zions Bancorporation National Association [NASDAQ:ZION] by around 10,395,875 shares. Additionally, 217 investors decreased positions by around 7,724,546 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 106,610,335 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 124,730,756 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZION stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,656,975 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 537,137 shares during the same period.