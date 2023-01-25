why Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $1.25

Siyata Mobile Inc. [NASDAQ: SYTA] traded at a high on 01/24/23, posting a 1.83 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.18. The company report on January 23, 2023 that Siyata Expands Reach of Their Next Generation Push-to-Talk Over Cellular Solution (PoC) to a New Vertical Market.

Enters Hospitality Industry with Order that Will Support a Multi-Billion-Dollar Integrated Resort and Residential Property Development.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4433887 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Siyata Mobile Inc. stands at 18.01% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.98%.

The market cap for SYTA stock reached $8.74 million, with 44.87 million shares outstanding and 44.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.17M shares, SYTA reached a trading volume of 4433887 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Siyata Mobile Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

How has SYTA stock performed recently?

Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.61. With this latest performance, SYTA shares gained by 21.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.40 for Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1717, while it was recorded at 0.1933 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6330 for the last 200 days.

Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA] shares currently have an operating margin of -195.90 and a Gross Margin at +11.40. Siyata Mobile Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -313.11.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -198.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -109.52.

Siyata Mobile Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Insider trade positions for Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA]

There are presently around $0 million, or 6.20% of SYTA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYTA stocks are: PHOENIX HOLDINGS LTD. with ownership of 650,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.75% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 56,873 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10000.0 in SYTA stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $8000.0 in SYTA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

2 institutional holders increased their position in Siyata Mobile Inc. [NASDAQ:SYTA] by around 70,221 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 43,669 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 660,928 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 774,818 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYTA stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 46,403 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 43,669 shares during the same period.