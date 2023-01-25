why Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $114.22

Capital One Financial Corporation [NYSE: COF] slipped around -0.61 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $106.51 at the close of the session, down -0.57%. The company report on January 24, 2023 that Capital One Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Net Income of $1.2 billion, or $3.03 per share.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Net of adjusting items, Fourth Quarter 2022 Net Income of $2.82 per share(1).

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) today announced net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 of $1.2 billion, or $3.03 per diluted common share, compared with net income of $1.7 billion, or $4.20 per diluted common share in the third quarter of 2022, and with net income of $2.4 billion, or $5.41 per diluted common share in the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted net income(1) for the Fourth Quarter of 2022 was $2.82 per diluted common share.

Capital One Financial Corporation stock is now 14.58% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. COF Stock saw the intraday high of $108.89 and lowest of $105.76 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 160.54, which means current price is +16.37% above from all time high which was touched on 01/24/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.06M shares, COF reached a trading volume of 3554429 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COF shares is $114.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COF stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Capital One Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2023, representing the official price target for Capital One Financial Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $160 to $119, while Barclays kept a Equal Weight rating on COF stock. On December 01, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for COF shares from 115 to 90.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Capital One Financial Corporation is set at 3.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for COF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 69.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for COF in the course of the last twelve months was 4.49.

How has COF stock performed recently?

Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.78. With this latest performance, COF shares gained by 18.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.27 for Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 98.30, while it was recorded at 103.52 for the last single week of trading, and 107.84 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Capital One Financial Corporation go to -6.60%.

Insider trade positions for Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]

There are presently around $36,163 million, or 91.00% of COF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COF stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 35,831,626, which is approximately 1.055% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 31,246,682 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.33 billion in COF stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.13 billion in COF stock with ownership of nearly -1.067% of the company’s market capitalization.

431 institutional holders increased their position in Capital One Financial Corporation [NYSE:COF] by around 19,227,810 shares. Additionally, 508 investors decreased positions by around 19,970,321 shares, while 159 investors held positions by with 300,324,471 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 339,522,602 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COF stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,180,226 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 1,444,650 shares during the same period.