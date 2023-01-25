Wells Fargo lifts Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Snowflake Inc. [NYSE: SNOW] loss -3.00% or -4.51 points to close at $145.79 with a heavy trading volume of 3841014 shares. The company report on January 19, 2023 that Snowflake Announces Intent to Acquire Mobilize.Net’s SnowConvert to Accelerate Legacy Migrations to the Data Cloud.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

SnowConvert, a Mobilize.Net suite of tools, has significantly reduced migration effort and greatly improved the speed of customer data migrations to the Data Cloud.

Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the Data Cloud company, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement for Snowflake to acquire SnowConvert, the premier suite of tools for efficiently migrating databases to the Data Cloud, from Mobilize.Net. Closing of the acquisition is subject to the receipt of required regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

It opened the trading session at $148.13, the shares rose to $152.76 and dropped to $145.26, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SNOW points out that the company has recorded 3.94% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -32.22% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.42M shares, SNOW reached to a volume of 3841014 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNOW shares is $188.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Snowflake Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Snowflake Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $173, while Macquarie analysts kept a Neutral rating on SNOW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Snowflake Inc. is set at 7.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for SNOW in the course of the last twelve months was 114.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.10.

Trading performance analysis for SNOW stock

Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.05. With this latest performance, SNOW shares dropped by -0.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.84 for Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 142.85, while it was recorded at 143.25 for the last single week of trading, and 155.92 for the last 200 days.

Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] shares currently have an operating margin of -58.64 and a Gross Margin at +61.95. Snowflake Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -55.76.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.82.

Snowflake Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]

There are presently around $31,111 million, or 68.40% of SNOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,293,889, which is approximately 8.314% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; ALTIMETER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 17,001,796 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.48 billion in SNOW stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $2.33 billion in SNOW stock with ownership of nearly -3.125% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Snowflake Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 494 institutional holders increased their position in Snowflake Inc. [NYSE:SNOW] by around 21,296,589 shares. Additionally, 361 investors decreased positions by around 19,760,061 shares, while 143 investors held positions by with 172,338,747 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 213,395,397 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNOW stock had 135 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,502,938 shares, while 103 institutional investors sold positions of 2,185,390 shares during the same period.