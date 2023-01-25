Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Dow Inc. [DOW]. What else is Wall St. saying

Dow Inc. [NYSE: DOW] price surged by 0.28 percent to reach at $0.16. The company report on January 24, 2023 that Univar Solutions Announces New Distribution Relationship for Dow’s Key Acrylic Emulsion Polymers in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Europe, Univar Solutions B.V., a subsidiary of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) (“Univar Solutions” or “the Company”), a leading global solutions provider to users of specialty ingredients and chemicals, today announced the Company has been named as a distributor for Dow’s (NYSE: DOW) acrylic emulsion polymer products included in the PRIMAL™ and UCAR™ LATEX brand portfolios in the United Kingdom and Ireland. PRIMAL™ and UCAR™ LATEX products are used in construction for improving the properties of cementitious as well as non-cementitious applications.

Univar Solutions Announces New Distribution Relationship for Dow’s Key Acrylic Emulsion Polymers.

A sum of 5260463 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.17M shares. Dow Inc. shares reached a high of $58.46 and dropped to a low of $57.17 until finishing in the latest session at $58.20.

The one-year DOW stock forecast points to a potential downside of -9.89. The average equity rating for DOW stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Dow Inc. [DOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOW shares is $52.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Dow Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Dow Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $71 to $45, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on DOW stock. On September 02, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for DOW shares from 60 to 47.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dow Inc. is set at 1.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOW in the course of the last twelve months was 5.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

DOW Stock Performance Analysis:

Dow Inc. [DOW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.39. With this latest performance, DOW shares gained by 14.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.56 for Dow Inc. [DOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.38, while it was recorded at 57.42 for the last single week of trading, and 54.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dow Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dow Inc. [DOW] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.35 and a Gross Margin at +18.90. Dow Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.42.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 41.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.09.

Dow Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

DOW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dow Inc. go to -14.35%.

Dow Inc. [DOW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $26,241 million, or 65.60% of DOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 63,747,736, which is approximately -0.532% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 45,414,349 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.64 billion in DOW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.15 billion in DOW stock with ownership of nearly -2.9% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dow Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 689 institutional holders increased their position in Dow Inc. [NYSE:DOW] by around 28,041,369 shares. Additionally, 708 investors decreased positions by around 47,125,603 shares, while 223 investors held positions by with 375,701,593 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 450,868,565 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOW stock had 109 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,787,695 shares, while 162 institutional investors sold positions of 4,923,420 shares during the same period.