Wall Street Analyst Initiated Axcella Health Inc. [AXLA]. What else is Wall St. saying

Axcella Health Inc. [NASDAQ: AXLA] jumped around 0.17 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.60 at the close of the session, up 39.53%. The company report on January 23, 2023 that Axcella Announces Regulatory Path to Registration of AXA1125 for Long COVID Fatigue.

MHRA guidance aligns on key measurements for a registration trial, including primary endpoint and trial design elements.

Axcella Health Inc. stock is now 83.21% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AXLA Stock saw the intraday high of $0.7521 and lowest of $0.556 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.89, which means current price is +102.70% above from all time high which was touched on 01/24/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 775.77K shares, AXLA reached a trading volume of 22662053 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Axcella Health Inc. [AXLA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AXLA shares is $7.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AXLA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Axcella Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $9 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on September 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Axcella Health Inc. stock.

How has AXLA stock performed recently?

Axcella Health Inc. [AXLA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 34.53. With this latest performance, AXLA shares gained by 81.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.77 for Axcella Health Inc. [AXLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6267, while it was recorded at 0.4659 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5939 for the last 200 days.

Axcella Health Inc. [AXLA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -132.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -77.25.

Axcella Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Axcella Health Inc. [AXLA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Axcella Health Inc. go to 0.00%.

Insider trade positions for Axcella Health Inc. [AXLA]

There are presently around $21 million, or 46.60% of AXLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AXLA stocks are: FLAGSHIP PIONEERING INC. with ownership of 18,867,785, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 7,896,496 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.74 million in AXLA stocks shares; and HARBOURVEST PARTNERS LLC, currently with $2.63 million in AXLA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Axcella Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Axcella Health Inc. [NASDAQ:AXLA] by around 167,977 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 30,359 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 33,980,094 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,178,430 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AXLA stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 54,900 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 15,000 shares during the same period.