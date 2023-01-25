Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Twilio Inc. [TWLO]. What else is Wall St. saying

Twilio Inc. [NYSE: TWLO] jumped around 0.05 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $56.41 at the close of the session, up 0.09%. The company report on January 24, 2023 that Twilio Segment Releases 2023 CDP Report, Reveals Rush to CDPs to Drive Efficient Growth.

Fourth annual report, based on trillions of API data calls, shows rapid growth in enterprise solutions, data warehouse usage, and consumer privacy.

Customer data platforms have become a cornerstone of the modern technology stack as companies move to leverage an explosion of consumer data, according to a new report from Twilio Segment (NYSE:TWLO). The fourth annual Customer Data Platform Report, which reflects the findings of anonymized usage data from Twilio Segment’s 25,000+ customers, finds that businesses are prioritizing efficiency and looking to deliver results from the trillions of data points they’ve cumulatively collected across the platform.

Twilio Inc. stock is now 15.22% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TWLO Stock saw the intraday high of $59.6628 and lowest of $55.67 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 233.60, which means current price is +17.40% above from all time high which was touched on 01/24/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.81M shares, TWLO reached a trading volume of 4867487 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Twilio Inc. [TWLO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWLO shares is $81.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWLO stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Twilio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $140 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Twilio Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $110 to $55, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on TWLO stock. On November 04, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for TWLO shares from 100 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Twilio Inc. is set at 2.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.78.

How has TWLO stock performed recently?

Twilio Inc. [TWLO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.08. With this latest performance, TWLO shares gained by 20.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.22 for Twilio Inc. [TWLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.44, while it was recorded at 54.55 for the last single week of trading, and 78.81 for the last 200 days.

Twilio Inc. [TWLO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Twilio Inc. [TWLO] shares currently have an operating margin of -31.69 and a Gross Margin at +46.25. Twilio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.43.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.45.

Twilio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.70 and a Current Ratio set at 5.70.

Insider trade positions for Twilio Inc. [TWLO]

There are presently around $8,214 million, or 85.20% of TWLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TWLO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,175,365, which is approximately 1.76% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,342,267 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $583.41 million in TWLO stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $570.18 million in TWLO stock with ownership of nearly 7.876% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Twilio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 334 institutional holders increased their position in Twilio Inc. [NYSE:TWLO] by around 24,096,636 shares. Additionally, 373 investors decreased positions by around 24,325,549 shares, while 111 investors held positions by with 97,189,957 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 145,612,142 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TWLO stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,805,129 shares, while 142 institutional investors sold positions of 7,598,462 shares during the same period.