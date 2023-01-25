The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] fell -6.93% so far this year. What now?

The Procter & Gamble Company [NYSE: PG] price plunged by -1.34 percent to reach at -$1.92. The company report on January 19, 2023 that P&G Announces Fiscal Year 2023 Second Quarter Results.

Net Sales -1%; Organic Sales +5%;.

A sum of 7438894 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.71M shares. The Procter & Gamble Company shares reached a high of $143.70 and dropped to a low of $140.69 until finishing in the latest session at $141.05.

The one-year PG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.31. The average equity rating for PG stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PG shares is $153.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PG stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for The Procter & Gamble Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 10, 2022, representing the official price target for The Procter & Gamble Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $175, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on PG stock. On March 30, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PG shares from 181 to 165.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Procter & Gamble Company is set at 2.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for PG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for PG in the course of the last twelve months was 57.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

PG Stock Performance Analysis:

The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.52. With this latest performance, PG shares dropped by -6.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.82 for The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 148.27, while it was recorded at 144.66 for the last single week of trading, and 144.32 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Procter & Gamble Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.34 and a Gross Margin at +47.65. The Procter & Gamble Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.38.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.47.

The Procter & Gamble Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

PG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Procter & Gamble Company go to 5.07%.

The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $211,602 million, or 65.50% of PG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 224,570,227, which is approximately 0.988% of the company’s market cap and around 0.12% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 161,904,833 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.84 billion in PG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $14.77 billion in PG stock with ownership of nearly 0.767% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Procter & Gamble Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,580 institutional holders increased their position in The Procter & Gamble Company [NYSE:PG] by around 38,165,550 shares. Additionally, 1,351 investors decreased positions by around 57,974,844 shares, while 396 investors held positions by with 1,404,049,579 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,500,189,973 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PG stock had 128 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,767,547 shares, while 123 institutional investors sold positions of 7,150,331 shares during the same period.