The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] Revenue clocked in at $5.72 billion, up 15.42% YTD: What’s Next?

The Carlyle Group Inc. [NASDAQ: CG] price plunged by -0.43 percent to reach at -$0.15. The company report on January 18, 2023 that Pathalys Pharma Raises $150 Million in Secured Product Financing and Equity led by Abingworth; Forms Strategic Collaboration with Launch Therapeutics to Advance Upacicalcet through Pivotal Phase 3 Studies.

Abingworth, a leading transatlantic life sciences investment firm and part of global investment firm Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG), led financings and was joined by Carlyle, OrbiMed, and Pathalys’ founding investors Catalys Pacific and DaVita Venture Group.

Transaction is expected to fully fund upacicalcet through pivotal phase 3 studies and pre-commercialization activities.

A sum of 3968014 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.08M shares. The Carlyle Group Inc. shares reached a high of $34.93 and dropped to a low of $34.29 until finishing in the latest session at $34.44.

The one-year CG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.82. The average equity rating for CG stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CG shares is $40.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CG stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for The Carlyle Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2022, representing the official price target for The Carlyle Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $58 to $33, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on CG stock. On August 09, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CG shares from 55 to 38.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Carlyle Group Inc. is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for CG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.36.

CG Stock Performance Analysis:

The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.68. With this latest performance, CG shares gained by 15.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.83 for The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.59, while it was recorded at 33.86 for the last single week of trading, and 32.90 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Carlyle Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] shares currently have an operating margin of +47.67 and a Gross Margin at +63.39. The Carlyle Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.12.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 74.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.13.

CG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Carlyle Group Inc. go to -7.98%.

The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,598 million, or 54.10% of CG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,132,777, which is approximately 6.048% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 22,182,835 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $763.98 million in CG stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $552.29 million in CG stock with ownership of nearly -9.08% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Carlyle Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 238 institutional holders increased their position in The Carlyle Group Inc. [NASDAQ:CG] by around 23,040,289 shares. Additionally, 208 investors decreased positions by around 21,772,817 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 146,771,516 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 191,584,622 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CG stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,374,049 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 4,955,078 shares during the same period.