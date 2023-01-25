Stephens lifts Old National Bancorp [ONB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Old National Bancorp [NASDAQ: ONB] closed the trading session at $17.03 on 01/24/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $16.8101, while the highest price level was $18.00. The company report on January 24, 2023 that Old National Reports 43% EPS Growth from 3Q22, 10% on an Adjusted Basis¹, Driven by Commercial Loan Growth, Net Interest Margin Expansion and Expense Discipline.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) reports 4Q22 net income applicable to common shares of $196.7 million, diluted EPS of $0.67; $164.3 million and $0.56 on an adjusted1 basis, respectively. Full-year net income applicable to common shares of $414.2 million, diluted EPS of $1.50; $540.9 million and $1.96 on an adjusted1 basis, respectively.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -5.28 percent and weekly performance of -7.34 percent. The stock has been moved at 4.99 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.11 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -5.39 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.64M shares, ONB reached to a volume of 5026864 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Old National Bancorp [ONB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ONB shares is $22.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ONB stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Old National Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Old National Bancorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $18 to $20, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on ONB stock. On November 12, 2020, analysts increased their price target for ONB shares from 16 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Old National Bancorp is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for ONB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for ONB in the course of the last twelve months was 8.79.

ONB stock trade performance evaluation

Old National Bancorp [ONB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.34. With this latest performance, ONB shares dropped by -4.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ONB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.41 for Old National Bancorp [ONB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.19, while it was recorded at 17.76 for the last single week of trading, and 16.94 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Old National Bancorp [ONB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ONB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Old National Bancorp go to 8.00%.

Old National Bancorp [ONB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,834 million, or 78.50% of ONB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ONB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 34,172,630, which is approximately -1.244% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 30,592,620 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $520.99 million in ONB stocks shares; and FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $304.64 million in ONB stock with ownership of nearly 2.084% of the company’s market capitalization.

129 institutional holders increased their position in Old National Bancorp [NASDAQ:ONB] by around 10,145,494 shares. Additionally, 152 investors decreased positions by around 13,481,296 shares, while 82 investors held positions by with 201,503,953 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 225,130,743 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ONB stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,683,242 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 753,266 shares during the same period.