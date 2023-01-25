State Street Corporation [STT] is 12.20% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

State Street Corporation [NYSE: STT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.94% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.86%. The company report on January 20, 2023 that State Street Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results.

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) reported its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 financial results today. The news release, presentation, and additional financial information can be accessed on State Street’s Investor Relations website, http://investors.statestreet.com. A conference call to discuss the firm’s financial results, outlook and related matters will be held at 11:00 a.m. ET today, Friday, January 20, 2023. The call will be open to the public.

The conference call will be accessible via audio webcast on State Street’s Investor Relations website, http://investors.statestreet.com, and by telephone at (+1) 888-886-7786 (Conference ID# 36041552).

Over the last 12 months, STT stock dropped by -4.35%. The one-year State Street Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.26. The average equity rating for STT stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $30.51 billion, with 367.79 million shares outstanding and 366.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.81M shares, STT stock reached a trading volume of 3312599 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on State Street Corporation [STT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STT shares is $91.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for State Street Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, New Street raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2023, representing the official price target for State Street Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $86, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on STT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for State Street Corporation is set at 2.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for STT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 376.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for STT in the course of the last twelve months was 8.75.

STT Stock Performance Analysis:

State Street Corporation [STT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.86. With this latest performance, STT shares gained by 10.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.32 for State Street Corporation [STT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.08, while it was recorded at 83.92 for the last single week of trading, and 71.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into State Street Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and State Street Corporation [STT] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.77. State Street Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.25.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.90.

STT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for State Street Corporation go to 7.74%.

State Street Corporation [STT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $28,390 million, or 91.60% of STT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 34,311,672, which is approximately -0.838% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,340,034 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.38 billion in STT stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $1.92 billion in STT stock with ownership of nearly -0.931% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in State Street Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 365 institutional holders increased their position in State Street Corporation [NYSE:STT] by around 14,291,679 shares. Additionally, 375 investors decreased positions by around 16,432,660 shares, while 172 investors held positions by with 295,484,612 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 326,208,951 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STT stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,527,712 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 1,512,712 shares during the same period.