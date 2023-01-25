South Jersey Industries Inc. [SJI] Revenue clocked in at $2.58 billion, up 1.04% YTD: What’s Next?

South Jersey Industries Inc. [NYSE: SJI] price plunged by -0.06 percent to reach at -$0.02. The company report on December 14, 2022 that NJ Publication Names SJI REV’s President and COO Executive of the Year.

A sum of 11763742 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.55M shares. South Jersey Industries Inc. shares reached a high of $36.01 and dropped to a low of $35.84 until finishing in the latest session at $35.90.

The one-year SJI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.07. The average equity rating for SJI stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on South Jersey Industries Inc. [SJI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SJI shares is $36.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SJI stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Janney have made an estimate for South Jersey Industries Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2022, representing the official price target for South Jersey Industries Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for South Jersey Industries Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for SJI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43.

SJI Stock Performance Analysis:

South Jersey Industries Inc. [SJI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.50. With this latest performance, SJI shares gained by 1.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SJI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.94 for South Jersey Industries Inc. [SJI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.16, while it was recorded at 35.87 for the last single week of trading, and 34.40 for the last 200 days.

Insight into South Jersey Industries Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and South Jersey Industries Inc. [SJI] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.30 and a Gross Margin at +17.38. South Jersey Industries Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.43.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.26.

South Jersey Industries Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

SJI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SJI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for South Jersey Industries Inc. go to 9.00%.

South Jersey Industries Inc. [SJI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,692 million, or 88.60% of SJI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SJI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 20,051,884, which is approximately -1.429% of the company’s market cap and around 0.53% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 15,445,383 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $554.49 million in SJI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $526.94 million in SJI stock with ownership of nearly 2.074% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in South Jersey Industries Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 144 institutional holders increased their position in South Jersey Industries Inc. [NYSE:SJI] by around 7,965,929 shares. Additionally, 121 investors decreased positions by around 7,835,991 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 87,049,483 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 102,851,403 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SJI stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 591,176 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 904,753 shares during the same period.