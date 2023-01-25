Shaw Communications Inc. [SJR] gain 2.64% so far this year. What now?

Shaw Communications Inc. [NYSE: SJR] gained 2.86% or 0.82 points to close at $29.54 with a heavy trading volume of 5680826 shares. The company report on January 24, 2023 that Shaw, Rogers and Quebecor Welcome the Decision by the Federal Court of Appeal.

Companies are working to secure final approval of transactions.

It opened the trading session at $28.73, the shares rose to $29.75 and dropped to $28.72, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SJR points out that the company has recorded 9.29% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -24.96% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 872.42K shares, SJR reached to a volume of 5680826 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Shaw Communications Inc. [SJR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SJR shares is $30.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SJR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Shaw Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2023, representing the official price target for Shaw Communications Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Shaw Communications Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for SJR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for SJR in the course of the last twelve months was 16.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for SJR stock

Shaw Communications Inc. [SJR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.40. With this latest performance, SJR shares gained by 11.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SJR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.30 for Shaw Communications Inc. [SJR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.52, while it was recorded at 28.82 for the last single week of trading, and 27.24 for the last 200 days.

Shaw Communications Inc. [SJR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Shaw Communications Inc. [SJR] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.99 and a Gross Margin at +23.99. Shaw Communications Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.02.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.84.

Shaw Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Shaw Communications Inc. [SJR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SJR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Shaw Communications Inc. go to -2.74%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Shaw Communications Inc. [SJR]

There are presently around $8,075 million, or 61.00% of SJR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SJR stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 25,544,080, which is approximately 8.169% of the company’s market cap and around 13.20% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 20,732,540 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $612.44 million in SJR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $453.97 million in SJR stock with ownership of nearly 3.256% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Shaw Communications Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 109 institutional holders increased their position in Shaw Communications Inc. [NYSE:SJR] by around 40,043,670 shares. Additionally, 118 investors decreased positions by around 29,992,883 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 203,309,081 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 273,345,634 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SJR stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,956,261 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,151,545 shares during the same period.