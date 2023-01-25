Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX] Stock trading around $62.23 per share: What’s Next?

Seagate Technology Holdings plc [NASDAQ: STX] plunged by -$1.0 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $64.91 during the day while it closed the day at $62.23. The company report on January 23, 2023 that Seagate Reports on Progress Towards Global Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Objectives.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX), a world leader in data storage infrastructure solutions, today shared the company’s fourth annual Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Report titled “Crafting an Inclusive Datasphere,” covering fiscal year 2022.

The report highlights Seagate’s continued commitment to its value of inclusion by transparently sharing the company’s results in the areas of representation, inclusion, social impact, and equity. Results in these focus areas include:.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc stock has also gained 9.21% of its value over the past 7 days. However, STX stock has inclined by 11.70% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -18.67% and gained 18.29% year-on date.

The market cap for STX stock reached $12.60 billion, with 208.00 million shares outstanding and 205.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.65M shares, STX reached a trading volume of 3785381 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STX shares is $59.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STX stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Seagate Technology Holdings plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $54 to $69. The new note on the price target was released on January 18, 2023, representing the official price target for Seagate Technology Holdings plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $85 to $55, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on STX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seagate Technology Holdings plc is set at 2.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for STX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for STX in the course of the last twelve months was 31.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

STX stock trade performance evaluation

Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.21. With this latest performance, STX shares gained by 23.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.79 for Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.43, while it was recorded at 60.34 for the last single week of trading, and 67.57 for the last 200 days.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.04 and a Gross Margin at +29.75. Seagate Technology Holdings plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.14.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 445.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.72.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Seagate Technology Holdings plc go to -9.01%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10,687 million, or 87.80% of STX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,472,012, which is approximately -4.795% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 15,923,425 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $990.91 million in STX stocks shares; and VALUEACT HOLDINGS, L.P., currently with $836.19 million in STX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Seagate Technology Holdings plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 274 institutional holders increased their position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc [NASDAQ:STX] by around 11,220,901 shares. Additionally, 359 investors decreased positions by around 13,273,216 shares, while 123 investors held positions by with 147,242,539 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 171,736,656 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STX stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,307,868 shares, while 99 institutional investors sold positions of 1,802,928 shares during the same period.