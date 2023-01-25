SatixFy Communications Ltd. [SATX] is -70.53% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

SatixFy Communications Ltd. [AMEX: SATX] plunged by -$4.94 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $5.00 during the day while it closed the day at $2.29. The company report on January 13, 2023 that SatixFy Appoints Ido Gur as Its New Chief Executive Officer.

SatixFy Communications Ltd. (“SatixFy”) (NYSE AMERICAN: SATX), a leader in next-generation satellite communication systems based on in-house-developed chipsets, today announced that Mr. Ido Gur has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of SatixFy by the Company’s Board of Directors, replacing Mr. David Ripstein, effective January 15th.

Mr. Gur brings more than 20 years of extensive senior management experience in a range of industries, including telecommunications, mobile, networking, wireless and RF communications. He also brings a wealth of experience with early-stage technology companies, completing a number of exits over the years. Prior to SatixFy, he served as CEO of Saguna, an early-stage edge cloud computing company and led the company to be successfully acquired. He also previously served as CEO and President of VocalTec Communications, at the time a public company listed on Nasdaq, growing the company significantly, bringing it to profitability and ultimately completing a reverse merger with a US-based telecom company. Prior to that he served in ECI in several roles, lastly as Executive for Sales and Marketing, leading ECI to approximately $1B in annual sales.

SatixFy Communications Ltd. stock has also loss -67.93% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SATX stock has declined by -77.53% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -76.77% and lost -70.53% year-on date.

The market cap for SATX stock reached $178.89 million, with 78.12 million shares outstanding and 33.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 649.34K shares, SATX reached a trading volume of 24893389 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SatixFy Communications Ltd. is set at 2.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for SATX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.67.

SatixFy Communications Ltd. [SATX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -67.93. With this latest performance, SATX shares dropped by -70.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -76.77% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SATX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.46 for SatixFy Communications Ltd. [SATX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.76, while it was recorded at 6.60 for the last single week of trading.

There are presently around $41 million, or 33.38% of SATX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SATX stocks are: ARISTEIA CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 1,980,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 56.89% of the total institutional ownership; POLAR ASSET MANAGEMENT PARTNERS INC., holding 1,980,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.53 million in SATX stocks shares; and RADCLIFFE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $3.44 million in SATX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

9 institutional holders increased their position in SatixFy Communications Ltd. [AMEX:SATX] by around 2,063,840 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 2,791,201 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 13,065,881 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,920,922 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SATX stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,863,428 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 2,133,003 shares during the same period.