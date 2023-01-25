Robert W. Baird lifts BlackBerry Limited [BB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

BlackBerry Limited [NYSE: BB] surged by $0.01 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $4.3199 during the day while it closed the day at $4.27. The company report on January 24, 2023 that BlackBerry Announces First OpenChain Security Assurance Specification Conformance in the Americas.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

New Certification Strengthens BlackBerry’s Software Supply Chain and Provides Customers Another Layer of Security.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced it is the first business in the Americas to gain the OpenChain Security Assurance Specification, a best-in-class validation of the company’s ability to manage open-source vulnerabilities and risks as part of its software supply chain, with a view to providing a higher level of security assurance for customers.

BlackBerry Limited stock has also gained 4.66% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BB stock has declined by -2.95% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -27.13% and gained 30.98% year-on date.

The market cap for BB stock reached $2.44 billion, with 578.95 million shares outstanding and 570.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.89M shares, BB reached a trading volume of 4564161 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about BlackBerry Limited [BB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BB shares is $4.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BB stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for BlackBerry Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 21, 2022, representing the official price target for BlackBerry Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Hold rating on BB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BlackBerry Limited is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for BB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.79.

BB stock trade performance evaluation

BlackBerry Limited [BB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.66. With this latest performance, BB shares gained by 13.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.71 for BlackBerry Limited [BB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.22, while it was recorded at 4.20 for the last single week of trading, and 5.30 for the last 200 days.

BlackBerry Limited [BB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BlackBerry Limited [BB] shares currently have an operating margin of -29.81 and a Gross Margin at +42.06. BlackBerry Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.67.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.44.

BlackBerry Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

BlackBerry Limited [BB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,069 million, or 56.60% of BB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BB stocks are: FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD/ CAN with ownership of 46,724,700, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 11.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 37,861,122 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $161.67 million in BB stocks shares; and FIFTHDELTA LTD, currently with $135.45 million in BB stock with ownership of nearly 39.95% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BlackBerry Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 90 institutional holders increased their position in BlackBerry Limited [NYSE:BB] by around 62,384,437 shares. Additionally, 115 investors decreased positions by around 30,283,660 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 157,657,580 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 250,325,677 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BB stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,873,538 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 549,889 shares during the same period.