Raymond James lifts Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Juniper Networks Inc. [NYSE: JNPR] gained 0.50% on the last trading session, reaching $32.01 price per share at the time. The company report on January 23, 2023 that Juniper Networks Chosen to Upgrade Virgin Media O2’s Core IP Backbone Network to 800G Readiness.

New infrastructure to support superior user experiences and sustainable business growth.

Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced that Virgin Media O2, one of the UK’s largest fixed and mobile service providers with approximately 50 million online media connections, successfully upgraded its IP core backbone network with Juniper – capable of supporting 800G. Virgin Media O2 is investing in sustainable infrastructure for the long term that can support sustained data growth and bandwidth demands. Its investment underpins the rapid introduction of revenue-generating services while delivering significantly-reduced power, cooling and space consumption and costs.

Juniper Networks Inc. represents 322.80 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $10.39 billion with the latest information. JNPR stock price has been found in the range of $31.34 to $32.305.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.32M shares, JNPR reached a trading volume of 3293484 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JNPR shares is $34.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JNPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Juniper Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $27 to $29. The new note on the price target was released on October 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Juniper Networks Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $40 to $32, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on JNPR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Juniper Networks Inc. is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for JNPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.26.

Trading performance analysis for JNPR stock

Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.34. With this latest performance, JNPR shares gained by 0.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JNPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.86 for Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.85, while it was recorded at 31.77 for the last single week of trading, and 30.00 for the last 200 days.

Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Juniper Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JNPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Juniper Networks Inc. go to 15.95%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]

There are presently around $9,301 million, or 93.40% of JNPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JNPR stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 38,850,758, which is approximately -4.624% of the company’s market cap and around 1.33% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 38,825,465 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.24 billion in JNPR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.05 billion in JNPR stock with ownership of nearly -1.682% of the company’s market capitalization.

220 institutional holders increased their position in Juniper Networks Inc. [NYSE:JNPR] by around 26,083,423 shares. Additionally, 262 investors decreased positions by around 28,906,167 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 235,583,268 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 290,572,858 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JNPR stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,081,857 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 2,936,209 shares during the same period.