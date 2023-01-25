PPL Corporation [PPL] Stock trading around $29.49 per share: What’s Next?

PPL Corporation [NYSE: PPL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.58% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.60%. The company report on January 11, 2023 that PPL’s updated business plan drives enhanced value for all stakeholders and delivers top-tier earnings and dividend growth.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Extends 6% to 8% annual EPS and dividend growth through at least 2026.

$2.5 billion added to capital investment plan, resulting in 5.6% rate base growth through 2026 with no equity issuances.

Over the last 12 months, PPL stock dropped by -0.57%. The one-year PPL Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.03. The average equity rating for PPL stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $21.59 billion, with 736.25 million shares outstanding and 735.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.57M shares, PPL stock reached a trading volume of 3330566 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on PPL Corporation [PPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PPL shares is $31.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PPL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for PPL Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 06, 2022, representing the official price target for PPL Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $29 to $33, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on PPL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PPL Corporation is set at 1.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for PPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

PPL Stock Performance Analysis:

PPL Corporation [PPL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.60. With this latest performance, PPL shares gained by 0.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.44 for PPL Corporation [PPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.19, while it was recorded at 29.40 for the last single week of trading, and 28.38 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PPL Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PPL Corporation [PPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.62 and a Gross Margin at +28.20. PPL Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.31.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.04.

PPL Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

PPL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PPL Corporation go to 17.77%.

PPL Corporation [PPL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $15,398 million, or 72.80% of PPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 93,472,081, which is approximately 3.798% of the company’s market cap and around 0.11% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 58,628,922 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.73 billion in PPL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.32 billion in PPL stock with ownership of nearly 1.511% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PPL Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 343 institutional holders increased their position in PPL Corporation [NYSE:PPL] by around 43,686,017 shares. Additionally, 368 investors decreased positions by around 37,452,236 shares, while 140 investors held positions by with 440,999,551 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 522,137,804 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PPL stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,131,523 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 6,934,450 shares during the same period.