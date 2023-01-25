Piper Sandler slashes price target on Coty Inc. [COTY] – find out why.

Coty Inc. [NYSE: COTY] gained 2.30% on the last trading session, reaching $9.79 price per share at the time. The company report on January 12, 2023 that Coty Announces Extension of License Agreement With Jil Sander.

Today, Coty, one of the world’s largest beauty companies with a portfolio of iconic brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, skin and body care, and Jil Sander are happy to announce the renewal of their license agreement as well as the mutual decision to proceed with a long running partnership between the two companies.

The renewal of the license agreement will strengthen the existing business partnership while paving the way for a brand new 10-year strategic project, which will see Jil Sander brand stepping into global ultra-premium fragrances’ segment for the first time ever. The agreement is perfectly aligned with the strategy of further growth of the brand, which has been set by OTB Group after the acquisition of Jil Sander in 2021.

Coty Inc. represents 842.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.17 billion with the latest information. COTY stock price has been found in the range of $9.43 to $9.85.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.77M shares, COTY reached a trading volume of 4509507 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Coty Inc. [COTY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COTY shares is $10.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COTY stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Coty Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $9 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on September 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Coty Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on COTY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coty Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for COTY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for COTY in the course of the last twelve months was 20.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for COTY stock

Coty Inc. [COTY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.84. With this latest performance, COTY shares gained by 17.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COTY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.74 for Coty Inc. [COTY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.34, while it was recorded at 9.53 for the last single week of trading, and 7.58 for the last 200 days.

Coty Inc. [COTY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coty Inc. [COTY] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.26 and a Gross Margin at +59.58. Coty Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.78.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.97.

Coty Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Coty Inc. [COTY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COTY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coty Inc. go to 21.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Coty Inc. [COTY]

There are presently around $3,342 million, or 37.80% of COTY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COTY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 52,307,085, which is approximately 1.16% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 38,323,086 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $375.18 million in COTY stocks shares; and MELVIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $287.85 million in COTY stock with ownership of nearly -29.994% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coty Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 151 institutional holders increased their position in Coty Inc. [NYSE:COTY] by around 37,967,350 shares. Additionally, 134 investors decreased positions by around 52,335,163 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 251,096,495 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 341,399,008 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COTY stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,664,838 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 9,441,868 shares during the same period.