PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. [PFLT] Is Currently -9.40 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. [NYSE: PFLT] plunged by -$1.11 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $11.82 during the day while it closed the day at $10.70. The company report on January 23, 2023 that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock.

The Company’s investment adviser, PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC, has agreed to pay the underwriters a supplemental payment of $0.10 per share, which reflects the difference between the public offering price of $11.10 and the net proceeds of $11.20 per share to be received by the Company in this offering. In addition, PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC has agreed to bear the sales load payable to the underwriters. The Company is not obligated to repay either the supplemental payment or the sales load paid by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. stock has also loss -12.01% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PFLT stock has inclined by 3.48% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -13.08% and lost -2.55% year-on date.

The market cap for PFLT stock reached $485.20 million, with 45.35 million shares outstanding and 44.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 213.75K shares, PFLT reached a trading volume of 5111602 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PFLT shares is $12.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PFLT stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 09, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2020, representing the official price target for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. stock. On May 09, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for PFLT shares from 14 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for PFLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. [PFLT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.01. With this latest performance, PFLT shares dropped by -2.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PFLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.52 for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. [PFLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.37, while it was recorded at 11.54 for the last single week of trading, and 11.74 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. [PFLT] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.19 and a Gross Margin at +74.43. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.66.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.29.

There are presently around $107 million, or 23.65% of PFLT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PFLT stocks are: SOUND INCOME STRATEGIES, LLC with ownership of 2,867,331, which is approximately 11.105% of the company’s market cap and around 1.97% of the total institutional ownership; ALTSHULER SHAHAM LTD, holding 1,891,245 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.24 million in PFLT stocks shares; and VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, currently with $6.03 million in PFLT stock with ownership of nearly 0.882% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 44 institutional holders increased their position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. [NYSE:PFLT] by around 747,992 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 410,764 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 8,797,668 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,956,424 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PFLT stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 225,180 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 99,073 shares during the same period.