PACCAR Inc [PCAR] gain 12.24% so far this year. What now?

PACCAR Inc [NASDAQ: PCAR] gained 8.64% or 8.83 points to close at $111.08 with a heavy trading volume of 7689193 shares. The company report on January 24, 2023 that PACCAR Achieves Record Annual Revenues and Net Income.

New Truck Models and Strong Global Growth Drive Results.

“PACCAR reported record annual revenues and net income in 2022,” said Preston Feight, chief executive officer. “PACCAR’s excellent results reflect the strong demand for premium quality DAF, Peterbilt and Kenworth new truck models worldwide, record aftermarket parts profits and strong financial services performance. I am very proud of our employees and dealers who have delivered outstanding trucks and transportation solutions to our customers.”.

It opened the trading session at $105.00, the shares rose to $111.44 and dropped to $103.50, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PCAR points out that the company has recorded 32.73% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -48.3% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.21M shares, PCAR reached to a volume of 7689193 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PACCAR Inc [PCAR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PCAR shares is $101.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PCAR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for PACCAR Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2023, representing the official price target for PACCAR Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $91 to $136, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on PCAR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PACCAR Inc is set at 2.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for PCAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for PCAR in the course of the last twelve months was 30.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.90.

Trading performance analysis for PCAR stock

PACCAR Inc [PCAR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.32. With this latest performance, PCAR shares gained by 9.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PCAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.03 for PACCAR Inc [PCAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 101.94, while it was recorded at 102.05 for the last single week of trading, and 90.84 for the last 200 days.

PACCAR Inc [PCAR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PACCAR Inc [PCAR] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.62 and a Gross Margin at +13.87. PACCAR Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.87.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.44.

PACCAR Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

PACCAR Inc [PCAR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PCAR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PACCAR Inc go to 12.76%.

An analysis of insider ownership at PACCAR Inc [PCAR]

There are presently around $24,925 million, or 66.80% of PCAR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PCAR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,907,056, which is approximately 1.802% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 24,912,364 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.77 billion in PCAR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.58 billion in PCAR stock with ownership of nearly -0.2% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PACCAR Inc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 390 institutional holders increased their position in PACCAR Inc [NASDAQ:PCAR] by around 11,356,893 shares. Additionally, 286 investors decreased positions by around 11,200,370 shares, while 107 investors held positions by with 201,833,402 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 224,390,665 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PCAR stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,544,907 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 1,712,171 shares during the same period.