Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. [OIG] is -13.35% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. [NASDAQ: OIG] closed the trading session at $0.17 on 01/24/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.1678, while the highest price level was $0.1849. The company report on November 29, 2022 that Orbital Infrastructure Group/GTS Subsidiary, IMMCO, Inc. Announces Office Expansion in Kochi, India.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

IMMCO expands broadband engineering & design staff, and reaches employment milestone.

Orbital Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OIG) (“OIG”) announced today that IMMCO, Inc, a subsidiary of OIG’s Telecom Platform, GTS, has achieved record sales through 3rd Quarter 2022. IMMCO, based in Canton, GA, with offices in India, Europe and Australia, also reported the acquisition of new office space and the hiring of 60 new employees in Kochi, India, increasing their technical engineering staff to more than 800.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -13.35 percent and weekly performance of -22.41 percent. The stock has been moved at -67.93 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.17 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -57.32 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.23M shares, OIG reached to a volume of 3608223 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. [OIG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OIG shares is $1.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OIG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for OIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.08.

OIG stock trade performance evaluation

Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. [OIG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.41. With this latest performance, OIG shares dropped by -5.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.68 for Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. [OIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2037, while it was recorded at 0.1928 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6367 for the last 200 days.

Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. [OIG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. [OIG] shares currently have an operating margin of -61.84 and a Gross Margin at -2.95. Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -60.14.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -88.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.85.

Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. [OIG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. go to 25.00%.

Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. [OIG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3 million, or 13.80% of OIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OIG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,664,948, which is approximately 11.653% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; ANGELO GORDON & CO LP, holding 2,688,028 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.46 million in OIG stocks shares; and GW HENSSLER & ASSOCIATES LTD, currently with $0.43 million in OIG stock with ownership of nearly -11.103% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. [NASDAQ:OIG] by around 2,875,474 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 1,100,966 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 13,408,164 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,384,604 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OIG stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 43,249 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 560,525 shares during the same period.