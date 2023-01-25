Ontrak Inc. [OTRK] stock Downgrade by Cowen analyst, price target now $9

Ontrak Inc. [NASDAQ: OTRK] traded at a high on 01/24/23, posting a 16.17 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.97. The company report on January 24, 2023 that Maxim Group LLC to Host the Healthcare IT Virtual Conference on Wednesday, January 25th at 8:15 A.M. ET.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Maxim Group LLC, a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm, and M-Vest, a digital community built for issuers, investors, and thought leaders, present the Healthcare IT Virtual Conference. The conference will take place on Wednesday, January 25th at 8:15 A.M. ET.

Maxim Group LLC presents the Healthcare IT Virtual Conference. Participating companies focus on technology addressing rising health care costs, and scarcity of workers and resources. Learn about companies that are using technology and AI in the effort to improve healthcare outcomes and shift to value-based care. We also highlight companies that seek to provide low-cost, remote solutions and timely monitoring of patient risk factors.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6504453 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ontrak Inc. stands at 41.61% while the volatility over the past one month is 19.85%.

The market cap for OTRK stock reached $29.92 million, with 24.34 million shares outstanding and 17.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.66M shares, OTRK reached a trading volume of 6504453 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ontrak Inc. [OTRK]?

Cowen have made an estimate for Ontrak Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 20, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Ontrak Inc. stock. On March 02, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for OTRK shares from 75 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ontrak Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for OTRK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24.

How has OTRK stock performed recently?

Ontrak Inc. [OTRK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 68.70. With this latest performance, OTRK shares gained by 159.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OTRK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.52 for Ontrak Inc. [OTRK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4764, while it was recorded at 1.0390 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8656 for the last 200 days.

Ontrak Inc. [OTRK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ontrak Inc. [OTRK] shares currently have an operating margin of -22.62 and a Gross Margin at +62.90. Ontrak Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -44.15.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -69.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.16.

Ontrak Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings analysis for Ontrak Inc. [OTRK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OTRK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ontrak Inc. go to 30.00%.

Insider trade positions for Ontrak Inc. [OTRK]

There are presently around $2 million, or 7.10% of OTRK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OTRK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 778,960, which is approximately 181.968% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 142,889 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.14 million in OTRK stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $0.13 million in OTRK stock with ownership of nearly 15.483% of the company’s market capitalization.

20 institutional holders increased their position in Ontrak Inc. [NASDAQ:OTRK] by around 794,149 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 2,432,086 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 1,315,489 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,910,746 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OTRK stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 202,977 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 2,096,901 shares during the same period.