NOV Inc. [NOV] Is Currently 2.59 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

NOV Inc. [NYSE: NOV] surged by $0.59 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $23.41 during the day while it closed the day at $23.40. The company report on December 2, 2022 that NOV Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call.

NOV Inc. (NYSE: NOV) will hold a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2022 results on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at 10 a.m. (Central Time). NOV will issue a press release with the Company’s results after the market closes for trading on Monday, February 6, 2023. The call will be webcast live on www.nov.com/investors.

NOV Inc. stock has also loss -0.72% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NOV stock has inclined by 8.03% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 51.26% and gained 12.02% year-on date.

The market cap for NOV stock reached $8.95 billion, with 391.00 million shares outstanding and 390.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.15M shares, NOV reached a trading volume of 4417011 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOV shares is $25.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOV stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for NOV Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $21 to $24. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2023, representing the official price target for NOV Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on NOV stock. On November 07, 2022, analysts increased their price target for NOV shares from 16 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NOV Inc. is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.61.

NOV Inc. [NOV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.72. With this latest performance, NOV shares gained by 14.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.12 for NOV Inc. [NOV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.70, while it was recorded at 22.93 for the last single week of trading, and 19.11 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NOV Inc. [NOV] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.26 and a Gross Margin at +14.17. NOV Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.52.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.51.

NOV Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

There are presently around $8,671 million, or 97.10% of NOV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NOV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 38,925,240, which is approximately 0.905% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 36,290,714 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $849.2 million in NOV stocks shares; and FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $844.74 million in NOV stock with ownership of nearly 6.369% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NOV Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 166 institutional holders increased their position in NOV Inc. [NYSE:NOV] by around 20,594,508 shares. Additionally, 162 investors decreased positions by around 33,101,615 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 316,878,807 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 370,574,930 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NOV stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,629,870 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 18,245,483 shares during the same period.