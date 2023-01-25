Market cap of V.F. Corporation [VFC] reaches 11.39B – now what?

V.F. Corporation [NYSE: VFC] traded at a low on 01/24/23, posting a -0.75 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $30.26. The company report on January 17, 2023 that VF Corporation Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings and Conference Call Date.

VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC) plans to release its third quarter fiscal 2023 financial results on Tuesday, February 7th, 2023 at approximately 4:05 p.m. ET. Following the news release, VF management will host a conference call at approximately 4:30 p.m. ET to review results.

The conference call will be broadcast live on the Internet, accessible at ir.vfc.com. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, an archived version will be available at the same location.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3627031 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of V.F. Corporation stands at 3.65% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.75%.

The market cap for VFC stock reached $11.39 billion, with 387.69 million shares outstanding and 387.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.81M shares, VFC reached a trading volume of 3627031 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about V.F. Corporation [VFC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VFC shares is $29.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for V.F. Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2023, representing the official price target for V.F. Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for V.F. Corporation is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for VFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.80.

How has VFC stock performed recently?

V.F. Corporation [VFC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.14. With this latest performance, VFC shares gained by 18.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.02 for V.F. Corporation [VFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.87, while it was recorded at 29.71 for the last single week of trading, and 39.72 for the last 200 days.

V.F. Corporation [VFC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

V.F. Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for V.F. Corporation [VFC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for V.F. Corporation go to 0.75%.

Insider trade positions for V.F. Corporation [VFC]

There are presently around $11,442 million, or 90.60% of VFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VFC stocks are: PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. with ownership of 77,449,657, which is approximately -0.006% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 41,829,926 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.27 billion in VFC stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.01 billion in VFC stock with ownership of nearly -4.027% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in V.F. Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 364 institutional holders increased their position in V.F. Corporation [NYSE:VFC] by around 22,835,448 shares. Additionally, 383 investors decreased positions by around 22,923,759 shares, while 119 investors held positions by with 332,357,862 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 378,117,069 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VFC stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,110,667 shares, while 122 institutional investors sold positions of 6,254,080 shares during the same period.