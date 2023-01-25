Market cap of Guardforce AI Co. Limited [GFAI] reaches 7.74M – now what?

Guardforce AI Co. Limited [NASDAQ: GFAI] traded at a high on 01/24/23, posting a 7.68 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.19. The company report on January 19, 2023 that Guardforce AI hails two long-term contracts for secured logistics services.

Melbourne, Victoria –News Direct– Guardforce AI Co Ltd.

Guardforce AI Co Ltd (NASDAQ:GFAI) chief financial officer Brian Ma tells Proactive that Thailand subsidiary Guardforce Cash Solutions Security (GFCS) has secured two long-term contracts with pre-existing clients for its secured logistics and cash handling services. He says both clients converted into long-term agreements following an expansion of the scope of services provided by GFCS, with both contracts started in the first quarter of 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3289187 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Guardforce AI Co. Limited stands at 14.13% while the volatility over the past one month is 14.72%.

The market cap for GFAI stock reached $7.74 million, with 35.24 million shares outstanding and 10.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.29M shares, GFAI reached a trading volume of 3289187 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GFAI shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GFAI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Guardforce AI Co. Limited is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for GFAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited [GFAI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.27. With this latest performance, GFAI shares gained by 27.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GFAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.85 for Guardforce AI Co. Limited [GFAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1715, while it was recorded at 0.1724 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3570 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Guardforce AI Co. Limited [GFAI] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.54 and a Gross Margin at +7.98. Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.59.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -250.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.98.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.40% of GFAI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GFAI stocks are: UBS GROUP AG with ownership of 81,679, which is approximately 134.232% of the company’s market cap and around 42.23% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 40,640 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8000.0 in GFAI stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP, currently with $3000.0 in GFAI stock with ownership of nearly -10.945% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Guardforce AI Co. Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 1 institutional holders increased their position in Guardforce AI Co. Limited [NASDAQ:GFAI] by around 46,808 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 102,505 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 8,482 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 157,795 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GFAI stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 63,313 shares during the same period.