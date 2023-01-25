Market cap of CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] reaches 1.62B – now what?

CommScope Holding Company Inc. [NASDAQ: COMM] loss -9.31% on the last trading session, reaching $7.79 price per share at the time. The company report on January 19, 2023 that RUCKUS Networks Enables Multi-Dwelling-Units to Access New 6 GHz Spectrum, Enhancing Advanced Wi-Fi Services.

CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM), a global leader in network connectivity solutions, announced today the availability of two new Wi-Fi 6E products, the RUCKUS® R760 and the RUCKUS R560. These products allow Multi-Dwelling-Units (MDUs) including residential apartments, student housing, assisted living, and other high-density living spaces to leverage the 6 GHz Wi-Fi® band and deliver superior wireless connectivity to their residents. RUCKUS Networks is also adding support for the WPA3 security framework to RUCKUS Dynamic PSKTM (DPSK) technology, combining ease of deployment with advanced user security and control.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230119005140/en/.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. represents 208.20 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.62 billion with the latest information. COMM stock price has been found in the range of $7.765 to $8.60.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.13M shares, COMM reached a trading volume of 4143017 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COMM shares is $11.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COMM stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for CommScope Holding Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $11 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on October 04, 2022, representing the official price target for CommScope Holding Company Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $9 to $11, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on COMM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CommScope Holding Company Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for COMM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18.

Trading performance analysis for COMM stock

CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.49. With this latest performance, COMM shares gained by 7.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COMM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.64 for CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.17, while it was recorded at 8.63 for the last single week of trading, and 8.74 for the last 200 days.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.41 and a Gross Margin at +24.69. CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.39.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.45.

CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COMM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CommScope Holding Company Inc. go to 23.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]

There are presently around $1,487 million, or 93.30% of COMM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COMM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,933,849, which is approximately -3.152% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; FPR PARTNERS LLC, holding 20,798,018 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $162.02 million in COMM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $112.44 million in COMM stock with ownership of nearly -8.029% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CommScope Holding Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 126 institutional holders increased their position in CommScope Holding Company Inc. [NASDAQ:COMM] by around 29,301,825 shares. Additionally, 110 investors decreased positions by around 27,746,365 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 133,790,362 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 190,838,552 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COMM stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,083,188 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 3,256,583 shares during the same period.