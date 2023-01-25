Market cap of Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA] reaches 1.17B – now what?

Cassava Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: SAVA] plunged by -$7.0 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $34.5675 during the day while it closed the day at $29.44. The company report on January 24, 2023 that Cassava Sciences Announces Positive Top-Line Clinical Results in Phase 2 Study Evaluating Simufilam in Alzheimer’s Disease.

Cassava Sciences Inc. stock has also loss -14.86% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SAVA stock has declined by -15.86% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 35.73% and lost -0.34% year-on date.

The market cap for SAVA stock reached $1.17 billion, with 40.05 million shares outstanding and 39.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.27M shares, SAVA reached a trading volume of 11833761 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAVA shares is $89.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAVA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Cassava Sciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Cassava Sciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $80 to $190, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on SAVA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cassava Sciences Inc. is set at 3.39 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.41.

SAVA stock trade performance evaluation

Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.86. With this latest performance, SAVA shares dropped by -20.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.40 for Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.56, while it was recorded at 33.59 for the last single week of trading, and 29.52 for the last 200 days.

Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Cassava Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 22.10 and a Current Ratio set at 22.10.

Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $320 million, or 25.50% of SAVA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SAVA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,485,721, which is approximately -6.612% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,109,863 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $62.11 million in SAVA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $29.36 million in SAVA stock with ownership of nearly -0.282% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cassava Sciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 86 institutional holders increased their position in Cassava Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ:SAVA] by around 1,865,406 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 748,598 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 8,239,358 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,853,362 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SAVA stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,193,443 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 254,196 shares during the same period.