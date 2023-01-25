Market cap of Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] reaches 397.88M – now what?

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [NASDAQ: ACB] gained 5.34% or 0.05 points to close at $1.02 with a heavy trading volume of 6220411 shares. The company report on January 4, 2023 that Aurora Cannabis Announces Sale of Polaris Facility – Balance Sheet Remains Among Strongest in Industry.

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the “Company” or “Aurora”) (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, announced today that the Company has closed the sale of its Aurora Polaris facility for gross proceeds of approximately $15 million, previously announced to be closing under the Company’s ongoing transformation program.

It opened the trading session at $0.9702, the shares rose to $1.02 and dropped to $0.967, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ACB points out that the company has recorded -27.66% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -24.39% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 11.39M shares, ACB reached to a volume of 6220411 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]:

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Aurora Cannabis Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurora Cannabis Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.95.

Trading performance analysis for ACB stock

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.97. With this latest performance, ACB shares gained by 8.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.20 for Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1176, while it was recorded at 0.9867 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6279 for the last 200 days.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] shares currently have an operating margin of -157.59 and a Gross Margin at -65.98. Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -776.02.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -127.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -89.25.

Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]

There are presently around $43 million, or 20.96% of ACB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACB stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 10,601,833, which is approximately 0.712% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 4,250,800 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.34 million in ACB stocks shares; and D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., currently with $3.74 million in ACB stock with ownership of nearly 37.44% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aurora Cannabis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 67 institutional holders increased their position in Aurora Cannabis Inc. [NASDAQ:ACB] by around 8,339,235 shares. Additionally, 101 investors decreased positions by around 16,651,490 shares, while 118 investors held positions by with 17,052,641 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,043,366 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACB stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 960,900 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 3,298,434 shares during the same period.