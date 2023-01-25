Market Analysts see Swvl Holdings Corp. [SWVL] gaining to $8. Time to buy?

Swvl Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ: SWVL] price surged by 4.18 percent to reach at $0.01. The company report on January 16, 2023 that Swvl Receives Nasdaq Non-Compliance Notice.

Swvl Holdings Corp (“Swvl” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SWVL), a global provider of transformative tech-enabled mass transit solutions, today announced that on January 11, 2023, it received written notice (the “Notice”) from The Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) advising the Company that it was not in compliance with Listing Rule 5450(b)(2)(A) requiring companies listed on the Nasdaq Global Market to maintain a minimum market value of listed securities of $50,000,000 (the “MVLS Requirement”). The Notice has no effect at this time on the listing of the Company’s ordinary shares, which continues to trade on The Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “SWVL.”.

In accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(C), the Company has a period of 180 calendar days, or until July 10, 2023 (the “Compliance Date”), to regain compliance with the MVLS Requirement. To regain compliance, the Company’s minimum market value of listed securities must close at $50,000,000 or more for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days prior to the Compliance Date. In the event the Company does not regain compliance with the MVLS Requirement prior to the Compliance Date, Nasdaq will notify the Company that its securities are subject to delisting, at which point the Company may appeal the delisting determination to a Nasdaq hearings panel.

A sum of 13362490 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.18M shares. Swvl Holdings Corp. shares reached a high of $0.2058 and dropped to a low of $0.16 until finishing in the latest session at $0.17.

The one-year SWVL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 96.48. The average equity rating for SWVL stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Swvl Holdings Corp. [SWVL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SWVL shares is $4.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SWVL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Swvl Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Swvl Holdings Corp. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for SWVL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.37.

SWVL Stock Performance Analysis:

Swvl Holdings Corp. [SWVL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.64. With this latest performance, SWVL shares gained by 71.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -90.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SWVL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.00 for Swvl Holdings Corp. [SWVL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2647, while it was recorded at 0.1763 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5174 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Swvl Holdings Corp. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.46.

Swvl Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Swvl Holdings Corp. [SWVL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 9.50% of SWVL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SWVL stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 8,304,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 54.20% of the total institutional ownership; ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, holding 1,138,179 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.2 million in SWVL stocks shares; and LUXOR CAPITAL GROUP, LP, currently with $0.18 million in SWVL stock with ownership of nearly -25.271% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Swvl Holdings Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 19 institutional holders increased their position in Swvl Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ:SWVL] by around 10,491,468 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 389,683 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 1,023,624 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,904,775 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SWVL stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,465,191 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 25,651 shares during the same period.