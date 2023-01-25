Market Analysts see Antero Resources Corporation [AR] gaining to $51. Time to buy?

Antero Resources Corporation [NYSE: AR] slipped around -0.48 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $30.04 at the close of the session, down -1.57%. The company report on January 11, 2023 that Antero Resources Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call.

Antero Resources (NYSE: AR) (“Antero” or the “Company”) announced today that the Company plans to issue its fourth quarter 2022 earnings release on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

A conference call is scheduled on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 9:00 am MT to discuss the financial and operational results. A brief Q&A session for security analysts will immediately follow the discussion of the results. To participate in the call, dial in at 877-407-9079 (U.S.), or 201-493-6746 (International) and reference “Antero Resources.” A telephone replay of the call will be available until Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 9:00 am MT at 877-660-6853 (U.S.) or 201-612-7415 (International) using the conference ID: 137344438. To access the live webcast and view the related earnings conference call presentation, visit Antero’s website at www.anteroresources.com. The webcast will be archived for replay until Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 9:00 am MT.

Antero Resources Corporation stock is now -3.07% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AR Stock saw the intraday high of $30.55 and lowest of $29.44 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 48.80, which means current price is +8.72% above from all time high which was touched on 01/17/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.16M shares, AR reached a trading volume of 4776103 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Antero Resources Corporation [AR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AR shares is $44.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Antero Resources Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Antero Resources Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $47, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on AR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Antero Resources Corporation is set at 1.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for AR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for AR in the course of the last twelve months was 2.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has AR stock performed recently?

Antero Resources Corporation [AR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.23. With this latest performance, AR shares dropped by -13.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 77.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.83 for Antero Resources Corporation [AR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.74, while it was recorded at 29.56 for the last single week of trading, and 35.61 for the last 200 days.

Antero Resources Corporation [AR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Antero Resources Corporation [AR] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.31 and a Gross Margin at +33.53. Antero Resources Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.85.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.29.

Antero Resources Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Insider trade positions for Antero Resources Corporation [AR]

There are presently around $7,007 million, or 79.90% of AR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AR stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 45,737,900, which is approximately 2.983% of the company’s market cap and around 4.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,099,674 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $814.07 million in AR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $372.39 million in AR stock with ownership of nearly -4.88% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Antero Resources Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 248 institutional holders increased their position in Antero Resources Corporation [NYSE:AR] by around 27,217,677 shares. Additionally, 184 investors decreased positions by around 38,999,954 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 167,050,952 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 233,268,583 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AR stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,074,672 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 6,537,202 shares during the same period.