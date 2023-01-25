Market Analysts see American International Group Inc. [AIG] gaining to $64. Time to buy?

American International Group Inc. [NYSE: AIG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.10% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.97%. The company report on January 23, 2023 that Thomas F. Motamed to Retire from AIG’s Board of Directors.

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) today announced that Thomas F. Motamed, a Director of the company since January 2019, is retiring from the Board of Directors for health reasons.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I want to thank Tom for his leadership and many contributions to AIG over the last few years,” said Peter Zaffino, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer. “On a personal level, I have appreciated Tom’s steady and balanced perspectives regarding AIG’s turnaround and transformation. We wish Tom the very best as he focuses on his own well-being and that of his family.”.

Over the last 12 months, AIG stock rose by 10.19%. The one-year American International Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.5. The average equity rating for AIG stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $46.36 billion, with 763.05 million shares outstanding and 740.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.53M shares, AIG stock reached a trading volume of 4873132 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on American International Group Inc. [AIG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AIG shares is $70.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AIG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for American International Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 07, 2022, representing the official price target for American International Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $57 to $64, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on AIG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American International Group Inc. is set at 1.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for AIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for AIG in the course of the last twelve months was 11.71.

AIG Stock Performance Analysis:

American International Group Inc. [AIG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.97. With this latest performance, AIG shares dropped by -0.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.14 for American International Group Inc. [AIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.32, while it was recorded at 62.53 for the last single week of trading, and 56.64 for the last 200 days.

Insight into American International Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American International Group Inc. [AIG] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.48. American International Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.03.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.81.

AIG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American International Group Inc. go to 11.68%.

American International Group Inc. [AIG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $41,903 million, or 92.00% of AIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AIG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 76,820,488, which is approximately -2.739% of the company’s market cap and around 0.29% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 66,869,558 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.22 billion in AIG stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $2.25 billion in AIG stock with ownership of nearly -16.504% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American International Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 417 institutional holders increased their position in American International Group Inc. [NYSE:AIG] by around 35,720,920 shares. Additionally, 422 investors decreased positions by around 58,100,695 shares, while 148 investors held positions by with 569,625,553 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 663,447,168 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AIG stock had 97 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,433,506 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 13,208,492 shares during the same period.