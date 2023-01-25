LogicMark Inc. [LGMK] Stock trading around $0.23 per share: What’s Next?

LogicMark Inc. [NASDAQ: LGMK] loss -37.02% on the last trading session, reaching $0.23 price per share at the time. The company report on January 23, 2023 that LogicMark, Inc. Announces Pricing of $5.2 Million Underwritten Public Offering Priced Above Market.

LogicMark has also granted the underwriters an option to purchase, in any combination, an additional 1,587,750 shares of common stock, additional pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 516,000 shares of common stock, and/or additional warrants to purchase up to 3,155,625 shares of common stock, to cover over-allotments, if any. The offering is expected to close on January 25, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

LogicMark Inc. represents 9.61 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.22 million with the latest information. LGMK stock price has been found in the range of $0.209 to $0.24.

If compared to the average trading volume of 131.88K shares, LGMK reached a trading volume of 13775562 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about LogicMark Inc. [LGMK]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for LogicMark Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for LGMK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.96.

Trading performance analysis for LGMK stock

LogicMark Inc. [LGMK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -41.49. With this latest performance, LGMK shares dropped by -42.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LGMK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.92 for LogicMark Inc. [LGMK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5305, while it was recorded at 0.3345 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0317 for the last 200 days.

LogicMark Inc. [LGMK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LogicMark Inc. [LGMK] shares currently have an operating margin of -30.20 and a Gross Margin at +49.08. LogicMark Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -116.82.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -59.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -41.03.

LogicMark Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at LogicMark Inc. [LGMK]

There are presently around $0 million, or 7.70% of LGMK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LGMK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 275,503, which is approximately -13.313% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; GROUP ONE TRADING, L.P., holding 134,496 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31000.0 in LGMK stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $17000.0 in LGMK stock with ownership of nearly 92.134% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in LogicMark Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in LogicMark Inc. [NASDAQ:LGMK] by around 62,207 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 245,719 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 430,507 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 738,433 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LGMK stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,075 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 144,642 shares during the same period.